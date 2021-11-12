Report: PGA Tour Planning International Team-Oriented Events with Guaranteed Money

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is planning on staging a series of international events featuring the game's biggest stars beginning in 2023 or 2024, per an exclusive from Eamon Lynch of Golfweek:

"The Tour intends to stage between four and six events annually outside of the United States, in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The series will begin in the fall of 2023 at the earliest, though possibly not until 2024. Details of the plan were confirmed to Golfweek by an industry executive familiar with the ongoing discussions. The executive requested anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly."

As Lynch noted, the PGA Tour is making this move to counteract the proposed Super Golf League, which has been trying to get top stars signed with the promises of fat bonuses and guaranteed money.

The outfit has not been able to sign anyone yet, and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has stated that he will ban any golfer who joined that league.

A team format is on the table for these events, as Lynch noted, although an executive told him that there isn't anything "firm" with how the events would play out.

In addition, playing in this tournament would not hinder their standings in the FedEx Cup race. Also, it appears the idea is well-received by at least one top golfer.

"The big guys will all perform and all get rewarded," a manager for an unnamed top-10 player said.

The PGA Tour just finished a series of three international tournaments: the Zozo Championship (Japan), the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and the Worldwide Technology Championship at Mayakoba (Mexico).

The tour is back stateside with the Houston Open before heading to Georgia for the RSM Classic next week.