Odell Beckham Jr.'s Updated Fantasy Outlook After WR Signs Rams Contract

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday after being waiver by the Cleveland Browns last week. But what does the signing mean for his fantasy outlook?

The main question is, will Beckham produce more with the Rams than he did with the Browns?

The 29-year-old saw minimal production in Cleveland next to Jarvis Landry and an emerging Donovan Peoples-Jones. In six games this season, the three-time Pro Bowler has just 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns.

While Beckham's presence on the Rams should make the team better, he still might not have a massive impact in fantasy. The 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year now finds himself in a loaded receiving group that includes Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Robert Woods.

Kupp leads the league in catches (74), receiving yards (1,019) and receiving touchdowns (10) in nine games. Woods and Jefferson have also been effective, combining for 989 yards and seven scores.

Kupp has played 92 percent of L.A.'s offensive snaps this season, while Woods has played 93 percent and Jefferson has played 78 percent. If that continues, Beckham might find it difficult to get playing time, and it's unlikely he'll see enough snaps to be a fantasy starter.

DeSean Jackson was recently released because of his minimal playing time behind L.A.'s top trio. If Beckham is slotted in behind those receivers on the depth chart, he won't be a solid option for fantasy managers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

However, Beckham could potentially take over the team's third spot from Jefferson. It would be wise to see how things shake out between Beckham and Jefferson over the next few weeks before making a move, though.

It's unlikely fantasy managers can pick up Beckham this late in the season anyway. He's rostered in 79 percent of Yahoo Sports fantasy leagues.

Meanwhile, Jefferson is rostered in just 37 percent of leagues, but his playing time should take a hit with Beckham on board, which makes him a candidate to be dropped by managers over the next few weeks.