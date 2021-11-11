Kerr: Warriors' Draymond Green, Jordan Poole 'Hashed It Out' After Heated Exchange

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Draymond Green and Jordan Poole "hashed it out" after the two got into a heated argument during Wednesday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It's unclear what led to the dustup between Poole and Green. Anthony Slater of The Athletic speculated it could have been a result of a Green turnover in the third quarter, after which a seemingly frustrated Poole was slow getting back on defense.

As Kerr notes, this is a nothingburger of an argument that tends to happen when competitive people are playing sports at a high level. Green is one of the most demonstrative, in-your-face players in the NBA; he's no stranger to getting into it with teammates.

The Warriors are riding high after a 10-1 start, so this isn't a case of a struggling team fraying at the seams. Green and Poole disagreed about something that happened on the court, words were said that were not appreciated, things escalated and then they made up.

If something similar happens again between the two, this might be a situation worth exploring. For now, it just seems like some heat-of-the-moment arguing between teammates.