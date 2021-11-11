WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar Crack $5M as WWE's Highest-Paid Stars

Photo credit: WWE.com

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are reportedly the two highest-paid Superstars on the WWE roster.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Michael Perry of Ringside News) reported that Lesnar and Reigns are the only two wrestlers in WWE who earn at least $5 million annually. Meltzer noted that "a couple" of others make north of $3 million.

It comes as little surprise that Lesnar and Reigns are at the top of the heap since they are perhaps WWE's two biggest stars.

Lesnar only appears on a part-time basis, as has been the case since his return to the company in 2012 after an eight-year hiatus, and it has always been assumed that he was well compensated.

The Beast Incarnate is constantly involved in big rivalries and matches when he is present, and he most recently challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel last month.

Reigns is WWE's top full-time Superstar without any question, and he has done the best work of his career since turning heel in the summer of 2020.

The Tribal Chief has held the Universal Championship for well over a year, and he is the linchpin of SmackDown.

WWE has been trying to push Reigns as the face of the company for many years, but a large portion of the fanbase never bought into him as a babyface.

Both Reigns and the fans have embraced his heel persona, however, and he has positioned himself to be one of the biggest and most successful stars in WWE history.

Reigns vs. Lesnar is perhaps the biggest money match and feud available to WWE right now, and given the controversial ending to their match at Crown Jewel with The Usos and Paul Heyman getting involved, it is likely WWE will go back to it sometime between now and WrestleMania.

