Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: WR Expected to Wait Until After Sunday to Pick New Team

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't appear to be in a hurry to find a new team.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, some teams that are speaking to Beckham believe he will wait until after Sunday's games to make a decision on where he will play.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

