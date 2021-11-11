Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Adam Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Neighbor

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years' probation for stabbing his neighbor.

TMZ Sports reported Adam Abdul-Jabbar pleaded guilty on four counts, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer called the sentence a "miscarriage of justice" and had sought a harsher punishment.

"This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice,” Spitzer said. "The Orange County District Attorney’s Office vehemently objected ... because we believe the complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trashcans is so egregious it warranted prison time."

