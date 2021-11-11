Cam Newton Reportedly to Meet with Panthers in Free Agency After Sam Darnold Injury

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton is reportedly scheduled to meet with his former team, the Carolina Panthers, on Thursday.

Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reported Newton, who played for the Panthers from 2011 through 2019, will talk with team owner David Tepper, vice president of football operations Steven Drummond and head coach Matt Rhule.

Newton was released by the New England Patriots in late August after the Pats decided to move forward with rookie Mac Jones as their starter. Carolina is seeking depth at quarterback with Sam Darnold sidelined by a shoulder injury.

The 32-year-old Auburn University product joined the Panthers as the No. 1 pick in the 2011 draft after winning the 2010 Heisman Trophy. He was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 and the league's Most Valuable Player in 2015.

Newton accounted for 240 total touchdowns (182 passing and 58 rushing) across 125 regular-season appearances for Carolina. He also guided the franchise to Super Bowl 50 where it fell short against the Denver Broncos.

The three-time Pro Bowler's final two years with the team were hampered by injury, though. He dealt with a shoulder injury that required surgery after the 2018 season and was limited to just two appearances in 2019 because of a foot injury.

He signed with the Patriots ahead of the 2020 campaign and won the starting job, but he didn't look like the same game-changing player he was at his peak with the Panthers.

Newton completed 65.8 percent of his throws for 2,657 yards (177.1 passing yards per game) with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added 12 rushing scores, but his 4.3 yards per carry was the second-lowest mark of his career.

In September, the dual-threat signal-caller explained on his YouTube channel (via Kevin Patra of NFL.com) why he thought the Patriots let him go rather than keep him as Jones' backup.

"Can we be honest? The reason why they released me is because, indirectly, I was going to be a distraction without being the starter," he said. "Just my aura. That's my gift and my curse. When you bring Cam Newton to your facility, your franchise, people are interested."

Darnold is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after being placed on injured reserve with the shoulder injury.

That leaves former XFL standout P.J. Walker and veteran journeyman Matt Barkley as the quarterbacks on the Panthers' active roster. James Morgan, a 2020 fourth-round pick, is on the practice squad.

Walker, who has made seven appearances (one start) since joining Carolina in 2020, is likely going to get the first crack at the starting job even if Newton is signed. The franchise legend would probably be ticketed for a backup role initially, but could slide into the lineup if Walker struggles.

Carolina's (4-5) next game comes Sunday when it visits the Arizona Cardinals (8-1).