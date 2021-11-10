Report: Saints' Alvin Kamara Nursing Knee Injury, Status vs. Titans Up in the Air

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The injuries continue to pile up for the New Orleans Saints, who may be without Alvin Kamara for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Kamara's status for Week 10 is up in the air after he missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury.

The Saints haven't had Michael Thomas all season after he had ankle surgery over the summer. He announced last week that a setback in his rehab will keep him off the field until the 2022 campaign.

Jameis Winston's season came to an end in Week 8 when he suffered a torn ACL and damage to his MCL in the second quarter of New Orleans' 36-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Andrus Peat suffered a torn pectoral muscle against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 25 that ended his season.

Despite all of those issues on offense, the Saints have put together a 5-3 record through their first eight games.

Kamara's injury doesn't sound like a serious problem. That's good news, especially if he can play against a Titans defense that held the Los Angeles Rams to season-lows in points (16) and total yards (347) on Sunday.

The four-time Pro Bowl running back has been New Orleans' go-to option on offense this season. He ranks sixth in the NFL with 840 yards from scrimmage and is tied for ninth with seven total touchdowns on 178 touches.

No other player on the Saints has more than 346 yards from scrimmage or 32 touches.

If Kamara is unable to play or is limited by his knee injury, Mark Ingram II will likely receive a heavier workload against the Titans. He has run the ball 15 times for 70 yards in two games since being reacquired by New Orleans in an Oct. 29 trade with the Houston Texans.