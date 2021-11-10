Deion Sanders Released from Hospital After Complications from Foot Surgery

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been released from the hospital after suffering complications from foot surgery.

The Jackson State head football coach updated his status in an Instagram post on Wednesday: "As you know there have been some complications following my foot surgery, but it brings me such joy to tell you that I'm now out of the hospital and on my path that we started TOGETHER."

He added: "I promise you I'm going to be smart and continue to adhere to my wonderful team of doctors orders. ... Don't be surprised when you see me back on the field in a new whip."

Sanders, who has been the head football coach at Jackson State since September 2020, announced on Sept. 22 that he underwent a procedure to fix an issue with his toe that stems from when he was playing football.

The six-time first-team All-Pro was able to coach Jackson State's next three games, but the school announced prior to its Oct. 23 matchup with Bethune-Cookman that Sanders had been advised by his doctors to rest.

Running backs coach Gary Harrell took his place and continued to oversee the Tigers against Mississippi Valley State and Texas Southern.

It's unclear at this point if Sanders will be back for the Tigers on Saturday when they travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on Southern University.

Jackson State currently leads the SWAC's East Division with a 6-0 conference record. The FCS program is 7-1 overall and can clinch a berth in the SWAC Championship Game with a win or a loss by second-place Florida A&M (7-2, 5-1) in either of the final two regular-season games.

Sanders led JSU to a 4-3 record this spring in his first season as head coach. Its eight wins in 2021 is the most by the program in a single season since 2013 (8-4).