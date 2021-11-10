NFL Rumors: Raiders, Bears, Broncos, Jaguars, Vikings HC Jobs Among Possible Openings

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

There could be a number of available head coaching positions during the upcoming offseason.

Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN discussed a number of NFL topics in a back-and-forth piece, including the job security of some coaches. According to the report, the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings could all be looking to replace their head coach before the 2022 campaign.

There wouldn't be much surprise if some of these clubs head in a different direction.

Matt Nagy has faced plenty of scrutiny this season, and the Bears have a rookie in Justin Fields who could finally be the franchise quarterback they have needed for so many years. Making sure he is paired with an ideal coach is crucial, so Chicago could look elsewhere if there is any lingering doubt.

Still, Fowler said Nagy could get the rest of the 2021 campaign to see if he can develop some momentum with Fields as the organization looks forward.

Elsewhere in the NFC North, the Vikings firing Mike Zimmer could surprise some since he is 67-52-1 since taking over for the 2014 season. However, the Fowler noted "there have been whispers that players are worn out by his coaching style."

The first coaching move of the season came when former Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned after emails revealed he used racist, anti-gay and sexist language. Rich Bisaccia has served as the interim head coach and has the team in playoff position at 5-3 overall and 2-1 in games he has coached, but it is apparently still "likely" the Raiders look elsewhere.

He could at least have an opportunity to prove himself in the playoffs, which is more than some of these coaches can say.

That includes Urban Meyer in Jacksonville, who was going to be under the spotlight this season no matter what happened given his successful college career and the presence of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

While Lawrence has shown flashes of his long-term potential, Meyer drew negative headlines for staying behind after a road loss against the Cincinnati Bengals and going to a bar, where video showed a woman who wasn't his wife dancing up against him.

The Jaguars have also struggled on the field at 2-6, although they do have some momentum after a shocking victory over the Buffalo Bills.