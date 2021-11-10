CFP Chairman Backs Michigan Being Ranked over MSU Despite Spartans' Rivalry Win

Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings was revealed Tuesday, and there was a curious decision by the selection committee.

Despite losing to rival Michigan State earlier this season, the Michigan Wolverines were ranked No. 6 ahead of the Spartans at No. 7. CFP chairman Gary Barta defended the decision.

"At the end of the day, we thought Michigan was a better team and deserved to be ranked ahead of Michigan State," he said, per columnist Bryan Fischer.

