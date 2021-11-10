Kyler Murray Rumors: Cardinals QB Considered Week-To-Week with Ankle Injury

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is considered week-to-week with an ankle injury, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

"The Cardinals can afford to be overly cautious and won't push Murray into the lineup until he's ready," a source told Howe.

Howe adds that Murray is "rehabbing and getting as much treatment as possible" in hopes of playing Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers. However, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday that he was unsure if Murray would play Sunday.

Murray suffered the injury late in a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He didn't practice all last week and missed a Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Even if the 24-year-old doesn't practice this week, he could still play against Carolina. Kingsbury told reporters before last weekend's game against San Francisco that he would be comfortable with the quarterback starting if he didn't practice.

"He has got that type of ability," he said. "If it was earlier in his career, probably not. His understanding of the system now and some of the pieces that we have around him, I feel good about that."

Murray has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season and is viewed as an MVP candidate. He has completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions and has also run for 147 yards and three scores.

Murray's 110.4 passer rating also ranks third behind Russell Wilson (125.3) and Matthew Stafford (111), per NFL Stats.

With Murray sidelined, the Cardinals started Colt McCoy against the 49ers. He completed 22 of 26 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown in that game.

If Murray misses Sunday's game against Carolina, McCoy would be in line to start again. Arizona also has Chris Streveler on its roster.