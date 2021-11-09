Trinity Rodman Posts Heartfelt Instagram After Father Dennis Attends NWSL Game

Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Trinity Rodman got a huge surprise when her father, NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, attended her NWSL playoff game Sunday. The 19-year-old Washington Spirit forward opened up about her relationship with her father in an emotional Instagram post.

"This last game was an extremely emotional one. Yes Dennis Rodman showed up to an Nwsl game, but also my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career, I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything," Trinity wrote.

"My dad doesn't play a big role in my life at all and most people don't know that, we don't see eye to eye on many things," she continued. "I go months if not years without his presence or communication. Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me."

The Spirit topped the North Carolina Courage 1-0 to advance in the NWSL playoffs. Trinity shared an embrace with her father after the game, which was the picture she posted.

"We don't have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he's human I'm human… he's my dad, and I'm his little girl that will never change I will improve and look forward everyday as I hope he does," her post concluded.

The Spirit will face OL Reign in the semifinals on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 3:00 p.m. ET.