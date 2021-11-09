Isaiah Thomas Reveals He Was 'Very Close' to Signing with NBA Team After Workouts

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Former Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas said Monday in a video titled For the Love of the Game that he worked out for several NBA teams this offseason and was even close to signing with one franchise.

“This offseason I worked out for three teams and got very positive feedback from every organization,” Thomas said in the video, via NESN's Marcus Kwesi O'Mard. “There was one team that I was basically very close to signing (with), then it didn’t happen.”

