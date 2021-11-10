Giannis Dominant as Bucks Outlast Depleted 76ers 118-109

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

After two straight losses, the Milwaukee Bucks got back on track Tuesday night with a 118-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center to improve to 5-6 on the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was instrumental in the victory, but Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis helped push Milwaukee over the edge.

Notable Player Stats

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, MIL: 31 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK

Tyrese Maxey, PG, PHI: 31 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Grayson Allen, SG, MIL: 25 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST

Shake Milton, SG, PHI: 20 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST

Bobby Portis, C, MIL: 19 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK

Georges Niang, F, PHI: 21 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bucks' Grayson Allen Continues Great Start to Season

Antetokounmpo will never not be a talking point for the Bucks, so let's talk about someone else who has had a big impact in the Milwaukee lineup throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

Allen has been incredibly impressive for the Bucks this season, and he continued being effective for the franchise in Tuesday's game against the Sixers.

The 26-year-old was a consistent scorer against Milwaukee, kicking things off in the first quarter with seven points on 3-of-5 shooting in eight minutes.

He was just as good in the second quarter, adding six points, one rebound and an assist to keep Milwaukee in the lead entering halftime.

However, Allen cooled off in the third quarter, scoring just two points and adding two assists before upping his game in the fourth, when he tallied 10 points and one rebound.

Allen entered Tuesday's game averaging 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep. The Bucks will need the Duke product to continue playing well this season with Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez sidelined.

Portis was also impressive against the Sixers, putting up 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes. However, Jrue Holiday needs to step up his scoring, as he finished with just eight points. He also had seven rebounds and six assists.

Tyrese Maxey Shines for Short-Handed Sixers



The Sixers were without some of their best players Tuesday night against Milwaukee, and Tyrese Maxey rose to the challenge. The 21-year-old was unstoppable, especially in the first quarter, when he put up 17 points on 10-of-13 shooting and dished two assists.

Maxey cooled off in the second quarter, adding just two points to tie the game at 50 with about four minutes remaining until halftime. He also added two rebounds.

However, he bounced back in the third quarter to keep things between the Sixers and Bucks close, putting up eight points, two assists, one steal and one block just after halftime.

Tuesday night's game was Maxey's best of the season thus far, and he should continue to be a significant part of Philly's offense with Joel Embiid and Co. sidelined. Maxey's emergence will be critical for the Sixers down the stretch as Ben Simmons remains out of the lineup amid a rift with the franchise.

The former first-round pick entered Tuesday's game against the Bucks averaging a career-best 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from deep.

While Maxey was impressive against Milwaukee, Shake Milton and Georges Niang were just as great. The duo combined for 41 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

What's Next?

The Bucks will play the Knicks on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, while the Sixers will host the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.