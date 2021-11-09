Former NBA Guard Delonte West Pleads Not Guilty After October Arrest in Florida

Michael Mulvey for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former NBA guard Delonte West pleaded not guilty on three charges related to his October arrest in Florida.

West was charged with obstruction/resisting without violence, open container and disorderly intoxication after an incident with police in Boynton Beach, Fla. Video of West's arrest showed him using anti-gay slurs and making a number of other derogatory comments.

An officer pulled out a taser during the incident, at which point West complied with orders.

West, who has not played in the NBA since the 2011-12 season, has dealt with addiction. He also suffers from bipolar disorder.

In September 2020, Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban picked up West, who was homeless, and checked him into a drug rehabilitation center. ESPN reported in January that West was working for the rehabilitation facility.

West played eight NBA seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics and Mavericks.