Former Lions Star Calvin Johnson Reveals He Considered Retiring After 2013 Season

Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson said he considered retirement after the 2013 NFL season, two years before he ultimately walked away from football at age of 30.

Johnson, who played his entire nine-year career with the Detroit Lions, explained on Cold As Balls with Kevin Hart (via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) there were various factors that played a role in his decision.

"It's about the body, it's about where the team was," he said. "You know, and my body was performing or putting out like I wanted it to. And come Sundays, you're out there pregame, and you're just like, 'Shoot, I don't even feel like playing today.' That's how it was like my last year. But my body, it changes your mindset. That pain, it changes your mindset."

Johnson noted the physical impact of the sport really started to take its toll in 2013.

"I came home after that season, I was like, 'Man, I don't think I've got it anymore. I think I'm going to retire. I'm done.'" he told Hart.

Johnson was one of the most dominant playmakers of his generation, and he was still posting monster numbers while retirement was on his mind.

The Georgia Tech product recorded 84 catches for 1,492 yards and 12 touchdowns in 14 appearances during the 2013 campaign. He also topped 1,000 yards in both 2014 and 2015 while scoring 17 times in 29 games before hanging up his cleats for good.

He formally announced his retirement in March 2016.

"Let me assure you that this was not an easy or hasty decision. As I stated, I, along with those closest to me, have put a lot of time, deliberation and prayer into this decision and I truly am at peace with it," Johnson said at the time.

Although some players have stepped away from the sport only to later return, with Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski being a recent example, Johnson never wavered. He was enshrined in the Hall of Fame as part of its 2021 class earlier this year.

While the six-time Pro Bowl selection posted over 11,000 yards and 83 touchdowns across nine seasons, the Lions qualified for the playoffs just twice during his career and they were eliminated in the opening round on both occasions.

In September, the organization honored Johnson for earning his place in the Hall of Fame with a ring ceremony at halftime of a Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

"It's an honor to represent excellence, everything the Hall of Fame stands for," Johnson said. "It's an honor to represent Detroit. I love you guys. ... I love you guys, love the energy y'all brought every single game. I miss you guys. I look forward to great things in the future here in Detroit."

The highest single-season receiving total by a Lions wideout since his retirement is Kenny Golladay with 1,190 in 2019. Johnson topped that total five times in his career.