Jerry Jones: Cowboys Were 'as Flat as Any Team I've Seen' in Blowout Loss to Broncos

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team was "internally overconfident" heading into Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Jones explained on his weekly 105.3 The Fan radio show (via Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram) he felt the Cowboys "were not ready" for the game.

"That's as flat as any team I've seen," he said. "We basically played what seemed to be lackadaisical."

The loss, which ended Dallas' six-game winning streak, was even more lopsided than the final score would suggest. The Cowboys fell behind 30-0 and didn't score their first points until there was less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

"I don't think any of us thought we'd come out of there without a victory Sunday," Jones said.

The Cowboys offense finished with just 290 total yards and turned the ball over twice. The defense allowed 407 yards and failed to record a turnover.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who sat out the team's Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings with a calf injury, returned and played the entire game despite the lopsided nature of the defeat.

Jones appeared to question that decision since keeping Prescott on the sideline against the Vikes was meant to minimize the risk of developing a more serious injury, per Hill:

"We were very careful for the long range of not playing Dak last week. We were very careful. It was a long-range thought. When he is in the game don't think he is not going to make every play like it's a Super Bowl play so if you have got concern about the fact of what would it do for your season if he had another injury that is the time to be concerned about it."

The Cowboys don't have time for a lull as their next four games are all against teams with a record of .500 or better, starting when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Dallas (6-2) does have a 3.5-game lead in the NFC East race, but it finishes the season with four divisional games in its last five contests, so a playoff berth isn't secure yet.

Jones and Co. will hope Sunday's lackluster performance was a blip on the radar and not a sign of things to come in the season's second half.