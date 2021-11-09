Markieff Morris on Nikola Jokic Shove: 'I've Never Hit a Man with His Back Turned'

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris admitted he committed a hard foul on Nikola Jokic during Monday's game but suggested he would "never hit a man with his back turned" like the Denver Nuggets big man did to him.

Jokic was ejected for blindsiding Morris with a hit late in the fourth quarter of Denver's 113-96 win:

Morris was also given a flagrant-2 foul and ejected for elbowing Jokic prior to the incident. Heat teammate Jimmy Butler was assessed a technical foul in the aftermath and was not pleased with the reigning MVP for dishing out such a hit.

Jokic posted a triple-double of 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Denver (6-4) and Miami (7-3) play again Nov. 29 in Florida, and Monday's incident will serve as the backdrop for what could be a physical and contentious rematch.