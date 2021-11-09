X

    Markieff Morris on Nikola Jokic Shove: 'I've Never Hit a Man with His Back Turned'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 9, 2021

    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris admitted he committed a hard foul on Nikola Jokic during Monday's game but suggested he would "never hit a man with his back turned" like the Denver Nuggets big man did to him.

    Keef Morris @Keefmorris

    I love to see the hate! No doubt I took a hard foul which I always do but I’ve never hit a man with his back turned! Luckily we built different over here. I can take my licks and keep pushing. Joker 1 smooth 0 lol.

    Jokic was ejected for blindsiding Morris with a hit late in the fourth quarter of Denver's 113-96 win:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jokic and Markieff Morris both got ejected after exchanging fouls during Nuggets-Heat.<br><br>Morris was hurt but walked off the floor under his own power. <a href="https://t.co/ReXnjRTHzu">pic.twitter.com/ReXnjRTHzu</a>

    Morris was also given a flagrant-2 foul and ejected for elbowing Jokic prior to the incident. Heat teammate Jimmy Butler was assessed a technical foul in the aftermath and was not pleased with the reigning MVP for dishing out such a hit.

    Jokic posted a triple-double of 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

    Denver (6-4) and Miami (7-3) play again Nov. 29 in Florida, and Monday's incident will serve as the backdrop for what could be a physical and contentious rematch.         

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!