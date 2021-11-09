Nikola Jokic Discusses Shove on Markieff Morris: 'It's a Stupid Play. I Feel Bad.'

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic regrets his push of Markieff Morris that led to his ejection during the fourth quarter of Monday's 113-96 win over the Miami Heat.

After absorbing a hard foul from Morris, Jokic pushed him down from behind. Morris stayed down on the floor for an extended period of time before walking off under his own power:

Jokic called it a "stupid play" on his part while addressing the media after the game:

Jokic added: "I don't know who showed me the clip, but [Morris'] head snapped back. I felt really bad."

While the Nuggets were without Jokic for the final couple of minutes Monday, he had made a massive mark on the game.

The reigning NBA MVP recorded a triple-double with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. He added two steals and two blocks in a brilliant all-around performance.

Meanwhile, Morris contributed 10 points and three rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench for a Heat team that turned in one of its worst performances of the young season.

Miami entered play Monday a half-game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for first place in the Eastern Conference, and with both teams losing, that remains the case.

At 7-3, the Heat are tied with the surprising Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards for second place in the East.

Denver was off to an uneven 5-4 start prior to Monday's game, but it improved to 6-4 with the convincing win and is tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for fifth in the Western Conference.

The NBA has yet to announce whether Jokic will receive punishment for pushing Morris aside from the ejection.