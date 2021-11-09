Report: Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'Very Unhappy' with Criticism of Vaccination Comments

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers was apparently taken aback by the reaction to his comments about not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

People's Ashley Boucher and Steve Helling spoke to a source who said Rodgers is "upset" and "feels like he just shared his point of view, and now he's being crucified for it."

"He's upset," the source said. "He's very unhappy with the response to him."

The reigning MVP tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Green Bay's 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo raised eyebrows when they reported Rodgers was unvaccinated. Asked about his vaccination status in the offseason, he responded he was "immunized," which many took to mean he received the vaccine.

The nine-time Pro Bowler addressed the situation on the Pat McAfee Show and may have made things worse.

Among other things, he said he had consulted with Joe Rogan while deciding on a course of action. He also attempted to cite a portion from Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Letter from Birmingham Jail" about the "moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws."

In addition to the largely negative reception toward Rodgers' comments, he has opened himself and the Packers up to scrutiny from around the NFL.

USA Today's Jarrett Bell reported the league is looking into whether he violated any NFL health and safety protocols.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, some coaches and front-office personnel outside of Green Bay have raised concerns about what they believe to be different standards applied to Rodgers and the Packers.

As one example, Rodgers didn't wear a mask on the sideline during preseason games as he should've been given his vaccination status.

"That's B.S.," an executive said to Schefter. "... What's going on in Green Bay, that's not what teams were told by the NFL. Our players wore masks all the time. We made our guys that weren't playing wear masks."