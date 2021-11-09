Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Ties Brett Hull for 4th Place on NHL's All-Time Goals List

John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin continues to work his way up the NHL record books.

With a goal in the second period of Monday's game against the Buffalo Sabres, Ovechkin tied Brett Hull for fourth place on the all-time goals list. It was his 11th goal of the season and 741st of his career.

Ovechkin now sits behind Jaromir Jagr (766), Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894). The 36-year-old Russian has showed no signs of slowing down.

Entering Monday's game, Ovechkin (11) was tied with Edmonton Oilers left winger Leon Draisaitl (10) for the league lead in goals. He was third in total points (18) behind Draisaitl (23) and Oilers center Connor McDavid (22), and he had the outright lead in shots on goal with eight more than any other player.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 draft, Ovechkin is regarded as one of the best players in NHL history. He's a three-time Hart Trophy winner as the league's MVP. The 11-time All-Star has also won the Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal scorer nine times, including each of the past three seasons.

Ovechkin has spent his entire 17-year career in Washington. He helped lead the Capitals to the Stanley Cup title in 2018. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the postseason MVP that year.

The Capitals were on a three-game losing streak prior to Monday's game against Buffalo. Washington will have a few days off before returning to action on Thursday in a road matchup against the Detroit Red Wings.