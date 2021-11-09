Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Lakers Hold Off LaMelo Ball, Hornets in OT

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers stopped a two-game skid Monday with a 126-123 overtime win at home over the Charlotte Hornets. Anthony Davis led the team with 32 points and Carmelo Anthony added 29 points with seven three-pointers as Los Angeles improved to 6-5.

Facing the second-ranked offense in the NBA, the struggling Lakers defense allowed Charlotte to surge late with a 16-5 run in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The Lakers entered Monday's contest allowing 111.3 points per game, the fourth-worst mark in the league.

Los Angeles was without star forward LeBron James, who continues to sit out with an abdominal strain.

The Hornets fell to 5-7 after their fifth straight loss. Terry Rozier had a team-high 29 points and LaMelo Ball had the second triple-double of his career with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.

Notable Player Stats

F Anthony Davis, LAL: 32 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks

F Carmelo Anthony, LAL: 29 points (7-of-10 3-pt FG)

G Russell Westbrook, LAL: 17 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists

G Terry Rozier, CHA: 29 points

G LaMelo Ball, CHA: 25 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists

F Gordon Hayward, CHA: 21 points

What's Next?

The Lakers will host the Miami Heat on Wednesday in the second game of a five-game homestand. The Hornets will look to end their skid in the final matchup of their five-game road trip on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

