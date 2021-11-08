The Rock on Possible WWE Return for Roman Reigns Match: 'It Would Have to Make Sense'

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson didn't close the door on a dream match with his cousin, Roman Reigns, in a WWE ring.

Johnson told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis that "there might be another match down the road" and the circumstances "would have to make sense":

"It seems like Roman, you know, I'm very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills. I think he's doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. ... And again, I'm very, very proud of him. I like everything that he's doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they're doing together, and we'll see down the road."

There isn't a bigger possible pairing that WWE could have in the squared circle than The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. Leaving aside their familial connection, Johnson is the biggest crossover star in wrestling history, and Reigns is the biggest name in the business right now.

The logistical challenges would probably difficult to overcome, though, even if Johnson were to compete in only one match. The 49-year-old has six acting projects that are either in post-production or yet to begin filming.

There was some belief that an encounter could happen at WrestleMania 37 this past April, which was originally scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to alter its WrestleMania rotation. The Showcase of the Immortals will instead head to Southern California in April 2023; next year's event will be held in Arlington, Texas.

In terms of Rock vs. Reigns, having that extra time could benefit all parties involved and allow them to get their ducks in a row.