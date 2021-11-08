Joshua Moore in Transfer Portal After Reported Confrontation with Texas HC Sarkisian

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore is entering the transfer portal.

"The plan is for Josh to go into the portal," Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters Monday. "That's his option and opportunity to do that; that's what college football provides, and we wish him the best of luck."

Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods reported last week that Moore and Sarkisian had a "heated exchange" following practice. Richardson added that the junior pass-catcher's future with the program was "questionable."

Moore was Texas' leading receiver in 2020, catching 30 passes for 472 yards and nine touchdowns in eight games. He has fallen down the pecking order in 2021, with 24 receptions for 265 yards and three touchdowns so far.

His departure nonetheless leaves the Longhorns in a tough position to finish out the year.

Sarkisian announced last month Jordan Whittington will miss at least the remainder of the regular season because of a clavicle injury. Having already seen a torn ACL keep him out for all of last year, Troy Omeire underwent season-ending knee surgery in September.

Xavier Worthy (36 receptions, 696 yards, eight touchdowns) will have to shoulder an even bigger load in the passing game with Moore out of the picture.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While most fans knew better than to get irrationally excited about Texas' 4-1 start, it looked like in early October that Sarkisian was at least laying the groundwork to make more progress over the next few years.

Since beating TCU 32-27 on Oct. 2, the Longhorns have lost four games in a row, displaying an uncanny ability to unravel in the fourth quarter. Now, a notable skill position player is leaving after a reported argument with the head coach.

Sarkisian's maiden voyage in Austin could be going better.