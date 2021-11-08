MMQB: Odell Beckham Jr.'s 'Stunt' with His Dad, LeBron James Caught People Off-Guard

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Odell Beckham Jr.'s abrupt departure from the Browns, which included his father and LeBron James making social media posts seemingly aimed at getting him out of Cleveland, reportedly came as a surprise to the team.

"My understanding is his behavior was actually OK in Cleveland, and his stunt with his dad and LeBron James on Tuesday caught pretty much everyone off-guard," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote.

An Instagram post made by Beckham's father, showing Baker Mayfield missing his son on several occasions this season, set off a weeklong firestorm that resulted in the Browns agreeing to waive Beckham. James, a friend of Beckham and perhaps the most famous Browns fan on the planet, also got into the mix calling on the organization to "#freeOBJ."

The Browns excused Beckham from practice Wednesday and Thursday before coming to an agreement on a restructured contract that will end his time in Cleveland. The move is expected to become official Monday.

Beckham's tenure in Cleveland was a disaster, with the three-time Pro Bowler falling to find any chemistry with Mayfield. Over his final 13 games in Cleveland, Beckham compiled 40 receptions for 551 yards and three touchdowns. He did not score in six games this season, and his final matchup in Cleveland saw him record only one catch for six yards.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Beckham wants to join a playoff contender for the remainder of this season. It's expected that he will garner a significant amount of interest once he hits the open market, with a team like the New Orleans Saints seeming like an obvious fit given their desperate need for a top receiver.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Perhaps the only issue in that scenario is at quarterback, as New Orleans does not have an option better than Mayfield.