Adrian Peterson Gives Father Game Jersey from 1st Game with Titans After Win vs. Rams

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson gave his game-used jersey from Sunday's 28-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams to his father.

The future Hall of Famer ran for 21 yards and one touchdown in his Titans debut. Per NFL Research, he became the 12th player in league history to collect 125 TDs after crossing the goal line in the fourth quarter.

Following the game, Peterson confirmed a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter and said he turned down the opportunity to compete on Dancing with the Stars in order to prolong his NFL career.

With Sunday's outcome, Tennessee is now first in the AFC at 7-2. Even if Peterson is unable to be his old self with the Titans, the 36-year-old might finally taste the kind of team success that proved elusive at his previous stops.