Report: Coaches Todd Grantham, John Hevesy Fired by Florida after South Carolina Loss

Ed Zurga

The Florida Gators football program has reportedly fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy, sources told ESPN's Chris Low.

The decision comes after the South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Gators 40-17 on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

