Yankees Rumors: Former Mets Manager Luis Rojas Interviews for Base Coach Job

Former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas has interviewed with the New York Yankees for one of their vacant base coaching positions, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Lindsey Adler.

Rojas reportedly made a "positive impression," Rosenthal added.

