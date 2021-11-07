Haason Reddick Calls out Patriots' Mac Jones for 'Dirty Play' on Brian Burns

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Haason Reddick is not happy with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

After Carolina defensive end Brian Burns got a strip sack, Jones held onto his ankle to stop him from getting away. Burns spent time in the medical tent before returning, but he suffered an injury to the same ankle in the fourth quarter. Reddick thought Jones went too far.

"Definitely thought it was a dirty play,'' Reddick said after the game. "I actually saw and witnessed the play while it was happening."

"At first, it felt like he was trying trip or kick Burns," Reddick continued. "And the next thing you know, I saw him tugging on Burns' ankle. I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it's something the league addresses."

Burns had been trying to recover the fumble, and he twisted to try to get away while Jones held onto his ankle. However, Jones didn't draw a penalty, and Burns was evaluated by trainers before getting helped off the field. The Panthers went on to lose to the Patriots 24-6.

Carolina head coach Matt Rhule also believed that "a foul should have been called."

"I don't want to call out any of their players or anything like that,'' Rhule said. "I'm always gonna protect our guys, and it looked like it was an injury that happened after the play."

Reddick had stronger words for Jones and reiterated that he hopes there will be some punishment from the NFL.

"I understand everybody is out there competing,'' he said. "I understand everybody wants to win. I don't think there is no room for that inside of the game. Everybody needs to be respectful, right? Nobody wants to see anybody get hurt.

"For no penalty, nothing to be thrown, it's egregious, I think it's unfair. I really do hope the league addresses it."

The Panthers will look to bounce back next Sunday in a road game against the Arizona Cardinals.