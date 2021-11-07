NFL Trade Rumors: Ravens Tried to Land Dolphins' Xavien Howard Before the Deadline

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly attempted to trade for Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard prior to Tuesday's deadline.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the AFC North team "made a run at" Howard as it looked to replace the injured Marcus Peters in the secondary. However, the Dolphins asked for "premium picks" in return.

The Ravens also wanted Miami to pay for some of the cornerback's remaining salary.

Despite injuries to a number of players—including running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, Peters, and left tackle Ronnie Stanley—the Ravens have played well and sit in first place in the AFC North at 5-2.

Yet Howard would have been a significant asset to their secondary as they chase a playoff spot.

The Baylor product is a two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2020, when he tallied league-best totals with 10 interceptions and 20 passes defended. He has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins this season and has 23 tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

He is also 28 years old and has a potential 2022 out on his contract, so he could have been the ideal win-now trade candidate for a contending Ravens squad.

Baltimore's biggest weakness is likely its secondary, as it is last in the NFL with 296.1 passing yards allowed per game. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns while handing the Ravens a loss in their last game before their Week 8 bye.

The defensive concerns figure to put even more pressure on quarterback Lamar Jackson and the offense as the season continues, and Howard is someone who could have helped with the situation.

Alas, Baltimore was not able to complete the trade and will look to turn some of its secondary issues around in Sunday's home matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium.