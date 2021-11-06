Ole Miss Apologizes After Official Twitter Account Mocks Former Coach Hugh Freeze

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, who formerly coached Ole Miss, received an apology from the Rebels on Saturday after the school's Twitter account mocked him following a 27-14 win over the Flames.

"These tweets were unfortunate and not who we are in Ole Miss athletics," Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter told ESPN's Chris Low. "When I found out about them, they were immediately taken down. I have spoken with (Liberty athletic director) Ian McCaw to relay my sincere apology. We will work to do better in the future."

