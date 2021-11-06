X

    Ole Miss Apologizes After Official Twitter Account Mocks Former Coach Hugh Freeze

    Erin WalshNovember 7, 2021

    Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, who formerly coached Ole Miss, received an apology from the Rebels on Saturday after the school's Twitter account mocked him following a 27-14 win over the Flames.

    "These tweets were unfortunate and not who we are in Ole Miss athletics," Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter told ESPN's Chris Low. "When I found out about them, they were immediately taken down. I have spoken with (Liberty athletic director) Ian McCaw to relay my sincere apology. We will work to do better in the future."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

