Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Activated off IR After Recovering from Hamstring Injury

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Activated off IR After Recovering from Hamstring InjuryNovember 7, 2021
Tim Warner/Getty Images
Fantasy managers who have Christian McCaffrey rostered can rejoice.
The Carolina Panthers running back has been activated off injured reserve and is eligible to play Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, the team announced Saturday.
