    Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Activated off IR After Recovering from Hamstring Injury

    Erin WalshNovember 7, 2021

    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    Fantasy managers who have Christian McCaffrey rostered can rejoice. 

    The Carolina Panthers running back has been activated off injured reserve and is eligible to play Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, the team announced Saturday. 

