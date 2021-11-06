Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Will Play vs. Bears on MNF Despite Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Ben Roethlisberger's shoulder issue won't keep him out of Monday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters his quarterback will play in Week 9.

Roethlisberger has been a limited participant in practice this week with pectoral, hip and right shoulder injuries.

The pectoral and hip issues have been an ongoing thing for Roethlisberger. He's been listed on the injury report with both injury designations since Week 5, but it hasn't caused him to miss a game yet this season.

Roethlisberger has had arm issues dating back to the 2019 season when he only appeared in two games. The six-time Pro Bowler had surgery on his right elbow in September 2019.

Having an extended rehab period allowed Roethlisberger to return for the start of last season. He started 15 games, throwing for 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns to help the Steelers win the AFC North.

Roethlisberger has continued to play solid football at this late stage of his career. The 39-year-old is completing 65.1 percent of his pass attempts for 1,781 yards and eight touchdowns in seven starts so far in 2021.

The Steelers have got their season back on track with three straight wins after a 1-3 start. They enter Monday's game against the Bears one game behind the Baltimore Ravens for the top spot in the AFC North.