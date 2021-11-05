Video: Moose Spotted Running Across South Dakota St. Football Field

Andy Hancock/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

What happens when a moose tries to play with a jackrabbit?

We could have gotten an answer to this question Friday if there had been a football game in progress when a moose was spotted running around South Dakota State's field:

Dykhouse Stadium has been the home of the Jackrabbits football team since 2016.

Perhaps this is part of some elaborate mind game heading into this week's marquee matchup, like when Bayside and Valley would go at it on Saved by the Bell. South Dakota State is hosting the North Dakota State Bison in the Dakota Marker game on Saturday.

Bison and moose aren't from the same family, but there is enough of a similarity between the two animals if you are far enough away and squinting that someone who is paranoid might suspect North Dakota State of shenanigans.

Of course, the more likely explanation is the moose was just running in the neighborhood and saw an opening it wanted to check out.

The moose didn't appear to be trying to cause any trouble. It wandered into the open stadium, took a quick look around and decided it wasn't the right place to be.