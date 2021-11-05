Packers' Jordan Love on Starting Opportunity vs. Chiefs: 'I'm Confident in Myself'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love will get his first NFL start Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the 2020 26th overall pick doesn't sound nervous.

"I prepared for this, and I'm confident in myself," Love told reporters Friday about the opportunity to start in place of reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers and third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, lining Love up for the start.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters the young signal-caller was "locked in" during practices this week.

"It's going to be a great opportunity for him to get his feet wet for the first time in a meaningful game, being that it's the regular season," LaFleur said. "So it'll be a great learning experience for him, and I'm just excited for his opportunity."

The Packers traded up in the 2020 draft to select Love in the first round. Sunday's game will be huge for the 23-year-old, who could be Green Bay's starter in 2022 given Rodgers' uncertain future with the organization.

Love played 15 snaps in Green Bay's Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints and completed five of seven passes for 68 yards.