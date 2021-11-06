Julius Randle, Derrick Rose Power Knicks to 113-98 Win over Giannis, Bucks

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

After two straight losses, the New York Knicks are back to their winning ways after a 113-98 win over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night to move to 6-3 on the season.

Julius Randle was a significant factor in the win, as was Derrick Rose and RJ Barrett, who continue to be key pieces for New York as the season rolls on.

Notable Player Stats

Julius Randle, PF, NYK: 32 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, MIL: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL

RJ Barrett, SG, NYK: 20 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST

Grayson Allen, SG, MIL: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Derrick Rose, PG, NYK: 23 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL

Kemba Walker Has Rough Night, But Derrick Rose Effective off Bench



Kemba Walker continued to struggle Friday night against the Bucks after recording just four points, four rebounds and four assists in a loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

The veteran point guard recorded just five points, one rebound and one assist on 2-of-8 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 shooting from deep against Milwaukee. Luckily for New York, a solid performance off the bench from Derrick Rose was enough to help the Knicks bounce back from a 21-point deficit.

Rose has arguably been more effective than Walker this season, which should make New York at least consider inserting him into the starting lineup, especially given the latter's recent struggles.

Evan Fournier also struggled mightily against Milwaukee, recording seven points and two rebounds on 3-of-13 shooting overall.

However, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel proved to be difference-makers for the Knicks Friday night. The trio combined for 58 points, 32 rebounds and seven assists in the win.

If the Knicks are going to keep winning games, though, they'll need Walker and Fournier to put together much better performances than they did Friday night.

Grayson Allen's Big Night Not Enough



Former Duke star Grayson Allen put together his best game of the season Friday against the Knicks, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds and two assists on 14-of-21 shooting.

Allen was particularly effective in the first half for Milwaukee, scoring 17 points and going 6-of-8 from the field. He put up 14 points in the first quarter alone:

Allen has started all nine games for the Bucks this season and entered Friday's game averaging 13 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo also had a solid night, which doesn't come as a surprise. However, his brother Thanasis struggled in his fifth game as a starter, recording just four points, three rebounds and two assists.

George Hill and Pat Connaughton were also particularly ineffective, combining for just 11 points, four rebounds and five assists on 4-of-10 shooting.

Regardless of the loss, Allen's emergence will still be key for Milwaukee throughout the 2021-22 season with Donte DiVincenzo sidelined after ankle surgery. His consistency this season has also been a pleasant surprise for the Bucks, who are also without Khris Middleton (COVID-19) and Brook Lopez (back injury).

What's Next?

The Knicks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, while the Bucks will be on the road to take on the Washington Wizards.