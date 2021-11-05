Nia Jax Discusses Mental Health in Statement After WWE Release

Photo credit should read JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Following her surprising release from WWE on Thursday, Nia Jax wrote on Instagram that she had been on a mental health break from the company.

Jax released the following statement on her Instagram on Friday:

The 37-year-old veteran said that she had asked WWE for an extension to her mental health break after being given the schedule for her in-ring return, starting with the Nov. 15 episode of Raw.

Jax said she did not receive a response from WWE until her release from the company along with 17 other Superstars on Thursday.

Other notable names that were released Thursday included Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Ember Moon, Franky Monet and Eva Marie.

Jax, who is a cousin of WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, signed a developmental contract with WWE back in 2014.

She developed into one of the top stars in the NXT women's division, challenging Bayley and Asuka for the NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver events before getting called up to the main roster in 2016.

Jax's most notable accomplishment was beating Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34 just over four years ago. She is also one of only four women to ever compete in a Men's Royal Rumble match, joining Chyna, Beth Phoenix and Kharma.

More recently, Jax was involved in a tag team with Shayna Baszler, and they held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships together on two occasions.

Jax's final appearance on WWE programming came on the Sept. 20 episode of Raw when she was attacked by Baszler and written off television via an injury angle.