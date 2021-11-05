MJF Discusses Wrestling Mt. Rushmore, Biggest Influences, More in B/R AMA

Photo credit: AEW

At just 25 years of age, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has already established himself as one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling and a pillar of All Elite Wrestling.

MJF has been among AEW's top heels since the company's inception in 2019, and all signs point toward him becoming a world champion in the near future.

First, MJF will face fellow pillar Darby Allin at the Full Gear pay-per-view in Minneapolis on Nov. 13.

On Friday, MJF took part in an AMA session with Bleacher Report and answered a wide array of questions, such as his Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestling, his biggest influences in the wrestling business and much more.

The following is most of the transcript from the AMA session.

@Just_In_Time How excited are you for AEW Full Gear around the corner?

If I’m being honest I’m very excited. Since I’m so incredible on the microphone, people tend to forget I’m equally incredible in the square circle. I’ve proved that, but people seem to have short term memory loss. I’ll be proving it again against Darby. The match will hand with my hand being raised, because duh.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

@johnasileaux What kind of match are you expecting with Darby Allin?

I’m expecting Darby to lose his cool. He’s incapable of having a clear head. Most people don’t go out into society with half their face painted. When the match starts, maybe he might play chess instead of checkers. I’m going to get into his head. He’s not going to be concentrating and then I’m going to take advantage of that.

Talk about the Four Pillars of AEW. How cool is it to see all of you thriving?

Realistically, if you’ve been paying attention to the product, I’ve been a top guy since the beginning. You can disagree that I wasn’t at the beginning because I had to deal with Cody Rhodes. But, post that era, I was what wrestling fans would call the best heel in the business. I have been that according to the fans for a while now. Outside of that, Darby, Sammy and Jungle Boy are all incredible. Am I happy I’m one of the pieces of the pillars? Yes. Am I happy they are too ? Not necessarily. I do respect these other guys because we’re the future of it all.

@TDowney75 What is the best part of being a professional wrestler?

The best part is I’m getting paid to answer these dumb questions.

@jacobturpin What is a great accomplishment in your wrestling career?

There’s so many. If you think about it, I’m a two-time Diamond Ring champion. I tapped out Jericho. I had Jon Moxley beat. I defeated Cody Rhodes and not many people have done that. No one has beat me clean in the middle of the ring in the company either.

@KillerDuck313 I am not into wrestling yet. Why should non-wrestling fans get into the sport?

Right now, you are currently doing the biggest fan boy thing on earth. Only nerds do this. You decided to wake up this morning and tried to seem cool in front of me. Let’s pretend you’re not a wrestling fan. You get to watch, me, MJF who is the best wrestler in the past, present and future.

@JbMack_920 Besides Roddy Piper, who influenced you the most in shaping your persona?

I don’t have an answer outside of that. If I have to be honest, I’m the biggest fan of myself outside of him. Every time I look in the mirror, I feel inspired.

@OKCThunder How did you get so good on the mic?

There are some guys who pretend they’re top guys when only one of their promos are good. Every MJF promo is the best promo because I’m better than you and you know it.

@Djeon How does it feel to be the best heel in the business?

Don’t like the term or phrase. It’s stupid. I’m not a heel because I’m just myself and me. I’m just me 24/7. Do I appreciate the fact that wrestling fans think I’m the biggest heel? No I don’t because you’re all dumb.

@StraightOutta617 Do you fear Sammy Guevara?

Why would I fear him if I already defeated him. That’s a weird question.

@Rcooper78 What kind of Salt of The Earth are you: sea salt or kosher salt?

Kosher because I’m Jewish. We run this s--t. I would also say pink himalayan - do your research - it’s really good for you and so am I.

@BR_Wrestling Punk. Danielson. Cole. Who do you want to face first?

No comment.

@WrestlingFan27 Favorite match you’ve been a part of?

That’s a really weird question. It’s not like I love pro wrestling. I do it because it makes me a lot of money. The winner’s purse allows me to buy the things I own- the condos, the lofts, my cars. I would say one of my favorite matches to watch back, I would say the Jungle Boy match or the Sammy match.

@EliTheGoat What’s the worst injury you’ve ever had?

I tore my LCL in half after a gelatinous waste of space landed on it. I’ve torn my AC joint and my labrum in my shoulder. I’ve also slightly torn my meniscus. I also broke my ring finger during a match and proceeded to keep it up for 20 more mins.

@FrankBaGoalie What is your reaction to all of the continued releases from Vince McMahon with his roster and how that’s affecting you and AEW as a whole?

I can’t comment on the other company’s business practices. As far as the talents that were let go, there are a lot of great ones there. If I end up working with them, then great. If I don’t, I’m sure they’re gonna make a lot of money.

Rapid Fire:

@AllenAgent: Besides AEW, what other sports interest you?

Professional wrestling in my opinion is the great sport there is. It gives you so many incredible combinations of things you see. Outside of that, I do enjoy football. I love watching my Jacksonville Jaguars. I also love the XFL. It’s really unfortunate what occurred with that.

@GovernorChungus Dream match against any wrestler past present or future and no brands are off limits?

Definitely Piper. I think me and him would be able to make some serious magic I’m sure.

@SteveBuck Orange or apple juice?

Orange Cassidy has ruined oranges for me as a whole. It makes me gag when I see them so apple for sure. Specifically, Nantucket apple juice.

@IrishPhillyRSox What is your Mt. Rushmore of guys on the mic?

Me, Me, Me and Me.