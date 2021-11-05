Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Rumors: T-Wolves Star's Situation Being Monitored Around NBA

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Front offices around the NBA are reportedly keeping tabs on Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns after some social media controversy in recent days.

Towns' verified Twitter account liked a post with the hashtag "Free KAT" after Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Wolves' third straight defeat. He claimed it was the result of a hack.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported Thursday there are people "around the league who are watching his situation closely" after the incident, but so far there's no indication the two-time All-Star is seeking a trade.

Towns downplayed the situation after Thursday's practice, saying he's not sure how somebody gained access to his Twitter account, but he reaffirmed he's happy in Minnesota.

"Sorry to the Wolves fans," Towns told reporters. "I ain't want to cause no hysteria or anything like that. But just know I'm very happy. I know we're on a skid so it came at the worst possible time, that little hacking. Just know I'm very happy here. I'm excited to hopefully build more years here, not just this year."

The 25-year-old University of Kentucky product is off to a terrific start to the 2021-22 campaign. He's averaged 23.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.1 threes, 1.7 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 50 percent from the field, including 47.8 percent from three-point range, in seven games.

In January 2020, the New Jersey native explained he's learned to block out the noise.

"I think you've been around me long enough to know I don't go for all the s--t," Towns said. "I just do my job, go home and I know what the real story is. ... I'm not worried about all that nonsense."

Towns is a franchise cornerstone, but the team has struggled to put the right group of players around him in recent years to help the Wolves climb the Western Conference standings.

Minnesota's moves this past offseason, led by the trade acquisition of veteran guard Patrick Beverley, were of the more modest variety. It's likely going to take more of a major splash to add another superstar for the team's record to make a significant leap.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves' recent losing skid has dropped their early-season record to 3-4 with a difficult schedule on the horizon that includes games against the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

Even if they're not able to make the jump toward contention this year, Towns remains under contract through 2023-24 as part of a five-year, $158.3 million deal, so there's still time to build a winner around him. It's going to take some bold moves to make it happen, though.

In the meantime, Towns' comments should silence the trade rumors again, at least for a while.