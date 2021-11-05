Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Browns WR Asked to Be Dealt 'Multiple Times'

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly requested a trade "multiple times," including in the offseason and following Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he still wasn't moved before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported the update Friday and noted Beckham's release from the Browns is expected today once the sides finalize financial details of the departure amid his five-year, $90 million contract that runs through 2023.

Once released, Beckham will be placed on waivers for every other team to potentially claim. If he's claimed, the team awarded the three-time Pro Bowl selection will pay the remainder of his contract.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported talks between the Browns and OBJ's representatives are centered around "making it easier" for another team to claim the receiver and fit him under the salary cap.

Beckham has been an afterthought in the Cleveland offense this year. He's recorded just 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns through six appearances. He tallied only one catch for six yards in the loss to Pittsburgh, which prompted his most recent trade request.

On Tuesday, his father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted an 11-minute video on Instagram showing plays where it appeared his son was open but wasn't thrown the ball or was missed by quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"I've had conversations with his dad before, man-to-man, face-to-face, and I was pretty surprised by the video and the intentions and the feelings behind it," Mayfield told reporters Wednesday. "I would be lying if I said otherwise."

Beckham was one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers across his first three seasons with the New York Giants from 2014 through 2016. He tallied 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns in 43 games during that dominant span.

He suffered a fractured ankle in 2017, however, and then a torn ACL last year with the Browns. He hasn't looked like the same game-changing force after those significant injuries.

The question is whether his skill set has faded that much or if he's just not being used enough within Cleveland's offense, which leans more heavily on the run than most teams in this pass-dominated era.

It sounds like Beckham will soon get the opportunity to prove himself elsewhere, and it's probably best for all parties involved, though the Browns are going to face questions about why they didn't trade him to recoup some assets either over the offseason or leading up to the deadline.

Regardless, Cleveland (4-4) will move forward without him as they visit the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) on Sunday.