Kings' Richaun Holmes Fined $15K for Throwing Headband into Stands vs. Pelicans

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes is a little lighter in the pockets Thursday.

The NBA announced that Holmes has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the stands during Sacramento's game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Holmes received his second technical for the incident and was ejected from the game, which the Kings won 112-99.

Holmes was limited to 16 minutes against the Pelicans due to foul trouble. He was arguing a foul call when he received his first technical, and his anger boiled over when he chucked his headband into the crowd.

Holmes is off to a strong start this season, averaging career highs of 15.0 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 68 percent from the field. He's scored in double figures in all but one game and has five double-doubles.

A seventh-year center out of Bowling Green, Holmes has blossomed from a rotational player into a reliable starter. He began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers and averaged 16.7 minutes in his three seasons with the team. He spent a year with the Phoenix Suns before joining Sacramento in 2019.

Holmes started all 61 games he appeared in last season and averaged 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds.

Sacramento is 4-4 to start the 2021-22 season. Veteran forward Harrison Barnes is having a career year with averages of 23.3 points and 9.5 rebounds. The Kings will be back in action on Friday at home against the Charlotte Hornets.