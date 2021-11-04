Packers' Aaron Rodgers Reportedly 'Furious' His COVID Vaccination Status Was Leaked

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly isn't happy about it now being publicly known that he decided not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Thursday that Rodgers is "furious" his vaccination status was leaked.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported he is unvaccinated and will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed to reporters Wednesday that the quarterback tested positive for the virus.

That Rodgers is unvaccinated is all the more notable because he told reporters "Yeah, I've been immunized" in August after he was directly asked whether he was vaccinated.

While he didn't use the word vaccinated directly, that answer suggested he had received the vaccine.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported that Rodgers petitioned the NFL to be given vaccinated status because he received "an alternate treatment prior to the start of training camp." However, the league has considered him unvaccinated throughout the 2021 campaign even though there was a "lengthy back-and-forth" that included an infectious disease consultant hearing his case.

Nick Shook of NFL.com reported the Packers signal-caller "received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels."

His status raises some eyebrows since he has been conducting press conferences throughout the season without wearing a mask, which is a violation of the protocols in place for those players who are not vaccinated.

Demovsky noted the Packers have conducted Zoom interviews in lieu of in-person media sessions for other unvaccinated players.

"The primary responsibility for enforcement of the COVID protocols within club facilities rests with each club," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement. "Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past."

For now, the Packers will turn to Jordan Love for his first career start when they face off with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.