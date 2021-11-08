Collin Sexton Won't Return for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Because of Knee Injury

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton left Sunday's game against the New York Knicks after suffering an injury to his left knee.

The 22-year-old has been excellent throughout his young career, averaging 20.2 points across his first three seasons. He posted career bests in points (24.2 PPG), assists (4.4 APG) and field-goal percentage (47.5 percent) in the 2020-21 season.

A series of injuries cost Sexton 12 games last season, though he's generally been healthy early in his career, playing every game in his first two seasons.

With the Alabama product set to become a restricted free agent after the 2021-22 season—and with Darius Garland capable of playing the point guard position—there were some reports that the Cavaliers might shop Sexton over the summer.

No deal came to fruition, though it's possible he could be put on the trade block again before the February trade deadline.

In the interim, look for Garland to serve as the primary playmaker on offense, while Cedi Osman is a candidate to slide into the starting lineup. Ricky Rubio should also see a bump in playing time.