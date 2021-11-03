Report: Joshua Moore Had 'Heated Exchange' with Steve Sarkisian After Texas Practice

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns football team is on a three-game losing streak, and tensions are reportedly starting to boil over.

Longhorns beat writer Anwar Richardson reported that wide receiver Joshua Moore got into a "heated exchange" with head coach Steve Sarkisian after Wednesday's practice. Richardson added that Moore's future with the team is "questionable."

