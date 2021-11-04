Stephen Curry, Warriors Beat Miles Bridges, Hornets Behind Jordan Poole's 31 Points

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors continued their hot start to the season, defeating the Charlotte Hornets 114-92 at home Wednesday to improve to 6-1. Jordan Poole led the way with 31 points in the victory.

It was an impressive defensive effort by Golden State, as Charlotte entered the game leading the league with an average of 117.5 points.

It's Golden State's first 6-1 start to the regular season since 2018-19. The Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals that year and haven't made the playoffs since then.

The Hornets fell to 5-4 after their second straight loss. Miles Bridges had a team-high 32 points.

Notable Player Stats

G Jordan Poole, GSW: 31 points (7-of-16 from 3-pt range), 4 steals

G Stephen Curry, GSW: 15 points

F Miles Bridges, CHA: 32 points

F Gordon Hayward, CHA: 23 points, 11 rebounds

What's Next?

The Warriors will go for their third straight win Friday at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Hornets will look to bounce back in the second matchup of their five-game road trip against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

