Packers Rumors: Blake Bortles to Sign Contract with Aaron Rodgers out vs. Chiefs

AP Photo

The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign quarterback Blake Bortles after Aaron Rodgers was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Bortles is flying to Green Bay on Wednesday with the expectation of joining the team's practice squad. Rodgers has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs under league protocols.

