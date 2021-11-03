Saints Rumors: Giants' Darius Slayton Targeted in Trade amid Michael Thomas Injury

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Amid ongoing injury issues for Michael Thomas, the New Orleans Saints were reportedly looking to upgrade their receiving corps prior to Tuesday's trade deadline.

Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints looked at Darius Slayton from the New York Giants, but the two sides couldn't reach an agreement prior to the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Thomas hasn't appeared in a game for the Saints this season after undergoing ankle surgery during the offseason. He has been on the physically unable to perform list all year.

Even though Thomas was eligible to return from the PUP list in Week 7, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the receiver is dealing with a new, separate ankle injury that is preventing him from playing.

It's unclear when Thomas might be able to get back on the field.

In addition to Thomas' injury, the Saints are in a precarious position at quarterback. Jameis Winston will miss the rest of the year after tearing his ACL and damaging his MCL in Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Rapoport.

Trevor Siemian finished the Bucs game after Winston's departure. Taysom Hill is also an option to start, though he's recovering from a concussion suffered in Week 5. The Saints drafted Ian Book in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, but he has yet to appear in a game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Slayton did miss three games from Week 4-6 with a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old has been a solid downfield threat for the Giants since being drafted in the fifth round in 2019, but he only has 12 receptions for 190 yards and one touchdown in five games this year.

For his career, Slayton has caught 110 passes for 1,681 yards and 12 touchdowns in 35 games.

The Saints (5-2) are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff race. They trail the Buccaneers by one-half game for the top spot in the NFC South.