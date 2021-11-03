UCLA Aware of Video Showing Jay Toia Threatening Students in Elevator

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A spokesperson for the UCLA athletic department told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times the Pac-12 school knows about a video of defensive lineman Jay Toia intimidating and threatening people on an elevator.

The Bruins are following protocols regarding student conduct.

The video depicts Toia yelling at a group of students and preventing them from leaving an elevator. He seems to be upset about the possible presence of students who attend USC, though some in the elevator say they attend the University of California-Santa Barbara.

Toia directs a sexist slur at some of the people and repeatedly says he will "slap a b---h."

The defensive lineman originally committed to play for the rival Trojans but flipped to join UCLA as part of its 2021 recruiting class.

He has appeared in one game for the Bruins this season.