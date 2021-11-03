Von Miller Trade Part of 'A Long-Term Vision' for Rams, GM Les Snead Says

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Von Miller is 32 years old and scheduled for free agency following the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams' decision to trade for him looked like a short-term move as they chase a championship, but general manager Les Snead suggested it could also be about the future.

"We're actually looking at this from a standpoint of how soon can he help us, can he help us if we're fortunate enough to continue going and make the 2021 tournament, how can he help us there," Snead said, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. "And then there's a long-term vision for Von as well."

Thiry noted the Rams sent a 2022 second- and third-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for Miller.

He brings even more star power to a defense that already features Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd. The idea of blocking both Donald and Miller is surely a daunting one for opposing offensive lines, as they can logistically only double team one of them without risking opening up too many holes elsewhere.

While Snead also has an eye on the future, the reality is the Rams are on the shortlist of Super Bowl contenders this season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

They are 7-1 with a win over the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and have a golden opportunity to play themselves into the No. 1 seed in the NFC. That top seed would mean a first-round bye and the opportunity for better matchups in a daunting conference that has serious contenders in the Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

Miller will help them compete for that bye as an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection who has seven seasons with double-digit sack totals and 4.5 sacks through seven games this year.

It wouldn't be a surprise if he reached double-digit sacks again now that he will be rushing the passer alongside Donald.